Local Palestinian media said that the Israeli raids targeted Khan Yunis, resulting in Palestinian deaths.

The Israeli bombing also targeted the Bureij camp in central Gaza, and 18 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by the bombing of a house in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.

Video clips showed ambulance crews and citizens recovering the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in a bombing of their home in Bureij.

The sources also reported that 4 civilians were killed and others were injured in the Israeli aircraft bombing of a house in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian News Agency quoted local sources as confirming that three citizens were killed and dozens injured in a bombing that targeted a house east of Rafah.

The Israeli bombing also targeted homes in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, and the “Zaytoun” neighborhood in the eastern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding a number of citizens.