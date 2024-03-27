Vinicius were protagonists again this Tuesday in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu, after his press conference that went around the world, in which he cried when talking about his fight against racism.

The 23-year-old star came out with the captain's ribbon on his left arm, in the great game played by the team of Brazil against Spaina game that was not friendly at all, ended in a 3-3 draw and left several controversial postcards.

Vinicius, player from Brazil. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

One of the most wanted by the cameras was Viniciuswho once again said that there is discrimination and racism in Spain, and knew that he had a spicy and special meeting.

And so it was, when he was on the field of play and when he was substituted. Vinicius He unleashed the fight at the end on the benches after reproaching the Spaniard Alvaro Morata a treatment to a fan in the stadium Santiago Bernabeu, Some members of the Brazilian staff tried to separate him, but he continued.

Vini tried to put an end to the situation Morata with the fan, at that moment, Pablo Sarabia and other Spanish players tell him “not to get involved” and that is when the reaction of the Brazilian who wanted to continue in the discussion comes.

The Brazilian star began to challenge the bench Spainwho was tense after Vini's own ugly gesture in the goal of Lucas Paquetá, Tired of the attitude, they began the brawl that ended with the entry of security to deal with the fumes of both teams.

In the end, Vinicius was reassured by his Real Madrid teammate, Joselu, who reproached him for his attitude and spoke to him in a good way. After the match, Brazil's coach, Dorival Júnior, was consulted about what happened and tried to make light of the fight.

“It's a natural fact. The two coaches were calm, trying to appease that initial movement. I don't think there was any type of aggression, it's natural to be excited at the moment, but I think it was respectful. Although there were some more moments verbally than with actions. I have not seen any fact that has generated a climate of instability between the two teams,” he said.

