Barcelona’s Espanyol fell apart and failed again to get Real Madrid’s third goal of the match. The blue and white defence tried to get the ball under control in their midfield, they pushed the ball back but Kylian Mbappé stole it and headed towards the opponent’s goal with voracity, he served the ball to Vinicius Jr. who, facing Joan García’s goal, didn’t think twice and made it 3-1 with a left-footed shot in the 77th minute of the match.
Vinicius’ performance in this match was crazy and he is not considered one of the best footballers in the world today for nothing. Carlo Ancelotti had him on the bench, in the 55th minute he brought him on to replace Arda Güler, in the 75th he provided a crazy assist for his compatriot Rodrygo’s goal and just three minutes later he scored Real Madrid’s third goal of the night with a superb finish.
As of this 6th matchday of La Liga, Vinicius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior has scored 3 goals and generated two assists, a situation that currently has Real Madrid with a +10 in the scoring table for the 2024-25 season of Spanish football.
