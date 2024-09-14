Real Madrid are visiting the Reale Arena in San Sebastian as part of the fifth round of La Liga, where they have to face Real Sociedad in their quest to stay at the top of the table. After a tight first half, the Merengue team managed to open the scoring via penalty thanks to Vinicius Jr., which represented his first goal so far this season in La Liga.
Madrid were on top of the txuri urdin at the start of the second half and, after a play orchestrated on the right by Kilian Mbappé and Dani Carvajal, the ball ended up at the feet of Arda Güler, who shot from outside the area to the surprise of Sergi Gómez, who in his eagerness to defend his goal, committed a handball that led to the penalty.
Vini took a right-footed shot from the penalty spot, feinted before shooting and crossed the shot to the right of Alex Remiro, who despite having guessed the shot, was unable to stop it to keep the score at zero in his frame and thus the score became 0-1.
https://x.com/mmtv30023/status/1835050225930559876
#Video #Vinicius #Real #Madrid #lead #Real #Sociedad
Leave a Reply