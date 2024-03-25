The Spanish and Brazilian teams face each other this Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in a friendly match against racism. In the press conference prior to the match, Vinícius spoke to the media and collapsed when talking about the episodes of racism that he has experienced in some stadiums in Spain.
“Verbal racism is happening towards black people, it happens a lot in Spain and in the rest of the world. It saddens me a lot, it also happened to my father because they chose white people to work. They have chosen me to speak today because it is a cause for which “I'm fighting so that in the near future it doesn't happen to anyone,” the Real Madrid and Brazilian national team player began by saying.
“Every complaint I make seems to be worse. I am not fighting against the fans of Spain, I am fighting against racism in the world. I have spoken with many people who have wanted to help me, with big federations, FIFA, UEFA, LaLiga… There will be people who speak well of me, and speak badly… But I have to get used to that. I always plan to help all organizations, to combat racism. LaLiga is improving, and it is working, but it is also complicated, because in “Spain, racism is not a crime.”
“I have to thank the president, and all the Brazilian athletes, they always showed me their support. On and off the field. The president has also exercised the laws of Brazil, and has worked to eliminate racism from Brazil. I hope that others federations of the world work on it too, let it serve as a precedent. Also that the same thing does not happen every two or three days… Thanks to my family also for the support, although they also suffer. I feel supported by the players and teammates because there is more and more talk about this, I hope that in the future it will become less and there will be fewer people who go through this,” added the player.
Those attending the press conference burst into applause for the player as they saw how tears came to his eyes due to the delicate situation he has had to suffer and is suffering in some LaLiga fields.
