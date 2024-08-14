The Step.- A video involving a Parkland High School coach that has recently gone viral on social media is causing concern among parents.

The video, recorded by a student, appears to show a coach throwing a student to the floor of the Parkland High School gymnasium.

“The incident is currently under investigation and the coach has been placed on administrative leave,” Ysleta Independent School District (YISD), which includes Parkland, said in a statement.

“Because certain matters related to students and staff are confidential by law, Ysleta ISD is prohibited from providing further details. However, we want to assure the public that Ysleta ISD follows policies on all personnel matters and is taking appropriate action,” the school added.

It has been reported that the student involved is a special education student. However, YISD has not confirmed that information. No information has been provided on what led up to the incident, either.

