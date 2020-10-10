Hyderabad: A video from Telangana capital Hyderabad is going viral in which an elderly woman is being beaten up badly on the street by two women. Now it is learned that this woman is actually beating her daughter-in-law and her father. Due to the family dispute, the two sides got into a fight, after which the elderly woman was badly beaten up.

Female hospitalization

This incident of assault has been captured in CCTV camera. Police said that the incident took place on 8 October in Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad. The police have registered a case and the case is under investigation. Currently, the injured woman has been admitted to the hospital.

#WATCH Telangana: A woman being thrashed by her daughter-in-law and her mother in Hyderabad over family dispute. Police says, “The incident happened in the Humayun Nagar area on October 8. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.” pic.twitter.com/FQgCSzjVbF – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Elderly woman beating

You can see in the video how two women are beating up an elderly woman badly. His hair is being scratched, strangled and slaps are raining. All these events are happening on the beach road. But no one came to save the elderly woman. Both the women who beat the woman are his relatives. One is his daughter-in-law and the other is his sister-in-law’s mother.

Police came into action

This incident of 8 October was captured in CCTV cameras. After this, someone put this video on the Internet. It went viral on seeing the video. Everyone has criticized this brutal beating of women. Seeing the video that went viral on social media, the police came into action. At present, a case has been registered and the police is under investigation.