The first debate between the two candidates for the US presidential election was “catastrophic, chaotic”, explains Thomas Snégaroff, historian and specialist on the United States. “Donald Trump accuses his opponent of being an idiot, of not being ‘smart’. Conversely, Joe Biden accuses his opponent of being ‘a clown’ and asks him to be silent”, says Thomas Snégaroff. Insults that reflect the spirit of the debate.

A boxing match, not a debate

“Donald Trump had planned from the start to come to the debate, cut Joe Biden”, as in a boxing match. “His speech was clear: ‘I am on the side of law and order’, and my opponent is an anarchist in the hands of the socialists,” explains Thomas Snégaroff. On the other side, Joe Biden played on empathy, looking at the camera multiple times “to address the Americans directly”. The former Democratic vice-president notably questioned the management of the health crisis linked to Covid-19.

But “each candidate stayed in his tunnel, with his own truth, retains Thomas Snégaroff. It is very worrying for American democracy because there was ultimately no debate. Neither of them was able to come together on the same basis that would allow debate. “

The question of the suburbs

The state of “suburbs”, the American residential suburbs, is a “capital stake in this election”. They allowed Donald Trump to be elected to the White House in 2016, facing Hillary Clinton. But they did not support him in the 2018 midterm election. During the debate, President Trump described these suburbs as “fire and blood in cities or states held by democrats”, explains Thoams Snégaroff.

Joe Biden responded by explaining that the “suburbs are now more socially, racially integrated than they were back then,” accusing his opponent of not knowing them and never going there.