Xavi Hernández's Barcelona, currently under the command of Oscar Hernández, faces Las Palmas on matchday 30 of LaLiga. A match that, during the first half, Barça completely dominated.
The “culés” have had several clear scoring chances, including 2 of them ending up inside the net, however, the VAR interventions denied them the advantage.
The reality is that there were too many very promising attacks from Barcelona, causing Las Palmas to be left with one less player for a time and a half 25 minutes into the first half of the match.
Alvaro Valles He was expelled from the game after a very tough tackle in order to stop an obvious goal-scoring play and was replaced by Aaron Escandell. Luckily for Barcelona, Raphinha is in perfect condition. But for a few minutes, all the alarms went off in Barcelona because the player had a very ugly fall, where his neck cushioned the fall and he did a couple of somersaults on the ground that worried all the Barça fans. .
Despite the correct expulsion of the goalkeeper, several Las Palmas fans and some other teams who join the debate consider that there was a foul prior to Valles seeing the direct red card.
Of course, the possible foul has not been reviewed due to the obvious infraction towards the player Raphinha.
