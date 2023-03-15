At least 2 people died and 12 more were injured in a spectacular traffic accident that occurred this Tuesday in one of the main streets of The Savior.

President Nayib Bukele reported, via Twitter, the death of the second person and indicated that “3 other people (of the wounded) are in maximum urgency, 2 of them are already on mechanical ventilation.”

“Another victim of the accident caused by a drag has just died. The doctors did everything possible, but all 4 limbs were crushed and there were abdominal and lung injuries,” the president published in reference to the second victim.

“The Social Security General Hospital with dozens of injured, all victims of shared responsibility between the company and the driver,” he added.

According to the General Directorate of Civil Protection and local press reports, approximately 29 cars were “rammed” by a trailer that allegedly suffered mechanical damageso the driver lost control of the car.

The event occurred between the boulevards Monseñor Óscar Romero and Los Próceresone of the main arteries of the Central American country since public transport, cargo transport and thousands of vehicles pass through it daily.

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that theThe person who was driving the trailer was arrested in “investigation channels” and indicated that “he was not driving under the influence of alcohol.”

According to the local newspaper Today’s Newspaperone of the two deceased people was identified as Edwin Otoniel Vargas Flores.

