Juarez City.- An older model gray Buick caught fire due to electrical faults, according to public safety authorities. The incident occurred at the intersection of Fray Marcos de Niza and Tierra y Libertad streets.

Four nearby homes were evacuated by authorities following the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle informed the first responders of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat about the causes of the fire.

The fire brigade quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

No additional details have been provided regarding the driver’s condition or the extent of the property damage caused by the fire.