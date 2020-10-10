#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Animal leather is no longer very popular in the United Kingdom, the country of origin of the vegan movement. So creators find him substitutes made from plants, in particular pineapple leather developed by a Spanish entrepreneur. That day she received a young Australian designer who was completely delighted to have been able to do without animal leather to create her bags.

“I am a convinced vegetarian and I have very strong values ​​when it comes to leather, Jessica Kruger explains to the magazine “We Europeans” (replay). After a first collection in animal skins, I couldn’t do it. I knew how this industry was with the treatment of animals, even if they are raised in the open … It was not working. This leather made from eco-responsible, vegan, animal-free material. This is exactly what I need. “

“It enhances a material that has no value”

The pineapple used for these fashion accessories is grown in the Philippines. If the plant was appreciated for its fruit, its leaves were discarded… until Carmen Hijosa discovered fibers in the heart of the leaves. And that they had unsuspected virtues that could revolutionize the leather market, not particularly known on the planet for being truly ethical, social and eco-responsible.

“It’s meant to be thrown away, we don’t use additional crops, water, pesticides, details the creator of this vegetable leather. This enhances a material that has no value and it also creates employment for the poorest, such as these farming communities. Impurities are removed from the fibers which are transformed into a felt mat. We finish the product in Spain with natural pigments that respect the environment, without bad chemicals. “

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.