It appeared on the other side of the Channel, in the United Kingdom, which is now experiencing records for the number of deaths: the English variant of the virus worries the whole planet. We know that it is already present in several European countries, including France. How is the planet reacting to this new threat? The response of our special envoys in front of a hospital in Johannesburg, in a deserted street in Beirut, in front of a German hospital and in a garden in Beijing.

In Germany, several virologist doctors alerted the authorities during the Christmas holidays: “We need to look for these variants. We need to go further in our investigations, to do genetic sequencing.” But they warned: “It takes time and it costs money.”

The federal government in Berlin immediately released 200 million euros and at the same time ordered all laboratories in the country to send more samples than they did so far, and send them to the Institute of Virology at the Charité Hospital, Berlin. It is the benchmark institute in Germany, placed under the authority of Professor Christian Drosten, which is a figure in the fight against the pandemic. Here, the teams are already working hard. This work will take several months. They will constitute a kind of genealogical tree, make various tests with the available vaccines. In short, Germany, scientifically, has just taken a giant step forward.

In South Africa also the situation is deteriorating. The country now has 35,000 dead, it is the most affected in Africa. There, it is not the English variant that worries, but the local variant, the South African variant of the virus, called 500 1 V2, which also spreads faster than the original virus. According to the South African Minister of Health, it is this new variant and the speed of its spread that explains the magnitude of the second wave that South Africa is currently experiencing. Despite restrictions, such as the ban on the sale of alcohol, the imposition of a 9 p.m. curfew and the complete closure of land borders, the country is currently experiencing nearly 20,000 new infections per day. Hospitals, for example in Soweto, find themselves absolutely overwhelmed.

Like the British variant, this South African mutation concerns the protein that surrounds the virus. This is annoying, because it is this same protein that is targeted by vaccines. Therefore, tests are currently underway in the country to try to determine whether the effectiveness of these vaccines could be called into question, in the face of this new strain. The response is not expected for a few weeks, as the country awaits its first doses by next month.

In China, starting point of the epidemic, we have just known the first official death for eight months, 22 million people are re-confined. The cases of English variants are rare there, but watched like milk on the fire. There are a few cases of British variants in China, but you can really count them on the fingers of one hand. They are three students: one arrived in Shanghai, the other in Canton, in the south of the country, and the third, in Tsingtao, the city of beer, on the east coast.

These are young people who came from London, where they were studying. They tested positive for the new British variant during their quarantine, which is mandatory upon entry into Chinese territory. They were hospitalized immediately and identified by the National Prevention Commission, which collects all new cases in China. What the organization that has been set up in this country shows is that this British variant is being monitored, but also the South African variant and the Japanese variant which, for the moment, has not yet been detected. in China. Among the measures that have been put in place, in addition to the quarantine, there is essentially the suspension of flights with London, back and forth, since December 24.

In Liban, the situation suddenly deteriorated. The country has just completely confined itself. The English variant cases are undoubtedly present, but difficult to know more, because the country is overwhelmed. He does not have the means to precisely identify the level of spread of the virus with his English variant. There are now 3,000, 4,000, 5,000 new infections in Lebanon every day since the start of the year. The country had never recorded such figures. That’s 100 times more positive cases every day compared to the first wave last year.

For doctors and specialists, two main reasons for this massacre: the almost complete reopening of the country for Christmas and the New Year, and then the carelessness, even the unconsciousness of the Lebanese with this virus. They also put forward a third hypothesis, with caution this time: the very probable circulation of the British variant. Cases have been identified on Lebanese territory and that would even explain the severity of the new confinement decreed until the end of January. In theory, total closure of the country, ban on leaving home, even for shopping. Only home deliveries are authorized. For travelers arriving at Beirut airport, which remains open, the PCR test is mandatory on landing and in isolation for two or three days at the hotel, the time of the results.