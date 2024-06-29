The round of 16 phase of the UEFA Euro 2024 with the duel between Swiss and Italy at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
The national team of Swiss takes control of the match from 37 minutes into the first half where the Bologna player, Remo Freuler opened the scoring of the match. To those led by Luciano Spaletti This match is an uphill battle for them and it was even worse when, at the start of the second half, Ruben Vargas he pulled a goal out of the hat.
The number 17 of the red cross appeared 46 minutes into the second stage of the match to extend his team’s lead on the scoreboard.
Throughout the match, the Swiss dominated the game and demonstrated this by being effective when it came to finishing.
In a play of many touches, after the vision of Aebischer to make a pass towards Vargas who entered just to finish, without thinking he positioned himself and shot directly to the right corner of Gianluigi Donnarumma that there was nothing he could do to avoid this tremendous goal that is giving him a place in the quarterfinals Swiss.
#VIDEO #Vargas #goal #extends #Switzerlands #lead
