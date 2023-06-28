Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Video | Vanilla the chimpanzee burst into tears after seeing the sky after 28 years in captivity

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | Vanilla the chimpanzee burst into tears after seeing the sky after 28 years in captivity

The vanilla chimpanzee lives today in a protected area in Florida, USA.

Animal protection organization the video shows how a chimpanzee named Vanilla reacts when he steps into the open air for the first time after living in a cage for 28 years.

According to Save the Chimps, Vanilla spent the first years of her life in a medical research lab before being moved to a wildlife sanctuary.

Since then, however, the area was closed and the animal and its 41 species had to be moved elsewhere, reports news agency Reuters.

In June Vanilla and another chimpanzee were released into an open conservation area of ​​more than a hectare, located on an island in the city of Fort Pierce in Florida, USA.

The organization says that Vanilla has adapted well to the other chimpanzees living on the island.

