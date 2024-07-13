The Copa América final is a sporting spectacle that will feature the participation of great artists who will sing at the football match. Feid made the opening presentation at the tournament and now Shakira will be in charge of closing at halftime of this Sunday’s match.

The Colombian’s participation was confirmed by the president of Conmebol, who stated that the Baranquilla native “represents and magnifies Latin American greatness.”

The announcement surprised and excited Colombians, especially after the Tricolor defeated the Uruguayan team 1-0 in a tense semi-final match.

For the moment, it is known that Shakira will give a show at halftime, after the first 45 minutes. And although there is speculation about how long the Colombian will sing (international media claimed that her participation could last 25 minutes), the truth is that there is no official confirmation in this regard and it is expected that she will only be there during the 15 minutes of rest of the players.

They capture on video the rehearsal of their presentation

Just one day before the Colombia vs Argentina final, a video recorded in a building next to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was circulated on social media.

In the footage, made by a man, the Barranquilla native can be heard singing her iconic song ‘Hips don’t lie’.

“I don’t know if you can hear Shakira’s voice in the distance. She’s rehearsing her halftime show,” says the person who is supposedly recording it.

Come on, Colombia

Then when the instrumental of the song plays, sA female voice is heard saying: ‘Come on, Colombia’. The person shouting is said to be Shakira.

“That’s going to be tomorrow’s show. I live very close to the stadium and I was just passing by,” said the man who made the recording excitedly.

New video of Shakira rehearsing “Hips Don’t Lie” yesterday for her performance at the Copa América. And it will be live, at the end you can hear him shout; “Let’s go Colombia!” 🥹🇨🇴❤️

The second one is ours. pic.twitter.com/qCPyLRWP1q — TIMOR 🇨🇴 (@HeyTimor_) July 13, 2024

Before the team led by Néstor Lorenzo won the semi-final against Uruguay, in a match in which they gave their all, the president of Conmebol had announced that Shakira was going to perform in the final of the 2024 Copa América.

“That’s Colombia! We have a great team. See you this Sunday at the 2024 Copa América final,” the singer said in a post on her X account.

