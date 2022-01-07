The General Directorate of Traffic has presented the data in which accidents are evaluated throughout the year 2021. “We have had 921 fatal accidents recorded on Spanish roads, which have caused 1004 deaths and 3,728 seriously injured”, explained the Minister of the Interior at a press conference at the DGT headquarters. All of these accidents have taken place on interurban roads.

The number one cause of death on the roads is speed and the main cause of distraction continues to be mobile. The new traffic law, to reduce these infractions, provides to sanction with six points the use of the telephone while driving. The video of this news shows some of these infractions carried out by drivers who endanger other users of public roads.

With the exception of 2020, marked by strong restrictions on travel as a result of the pandemic, 2021 is the best data in the historical series, and marks a continued downward trend in the last decade. In total, the death toll this year represents a decrease of 32% compared to 10 years ago, when 1,484 deaths were recorded, reports Elena San José.