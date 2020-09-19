The beautiful TV actress Nia Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday on September 17. Nia’s brother Nia’s brother Vinay Sharma gave her a surprise party at home. Many of Nia’s close friends also attended the birthday bash. During this, Nia got many cakes, gifts, but during birthday celebrations, she has become angry with the fans for the cake that Nia cut. Fans started trolling the cake by calling them obscene.

Nia has shared many photos and videos of her birthday party on social media. During this, his fans were enraged by seeing the shape of the cake and heard him fiercely. One user wrote, ‘Nia Sharma is an actress and has been a winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi. You did not expect this. ‘ Another user wrote, ‘I am your fan, but disappointed us. Some things need to be kept private. A user and a user commented, ‘Happy birthday but the cake is not right. It’s looking vulgar. ‘ At the same time, one user said- ‘According to them our thinking is not good. Our mind is full of dung. What message are these people giving? That is why the industry became shameless.

Let me tell you that while sharing pictures of birthday celebrations, Nia wrote- ‘For the last ten years, every birthday of mine is like a festival. My eyes are filled and my heart is filled with pride. Lots of love and I will always be indebted to you guys. Whoever made my birthday and every occasion special.

TV actress Tina Dutta wrote – Happy Birthday Nia. That’s where Nisha Rawal writes- Hey, Happy Birthday Sweet Nia. Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote- ‘Happy birthday friend. I always love you for your honest opinion, your cool attitude, but behind all this is a very passionate girl who makes her own happiness. Always shine bright my friend. The rest tomorrow. In response to Arjun, Nia wrote – “Rula gave Arjun Bijlani, where were these photos?”