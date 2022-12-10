Mexico. – users in social networks have reacted to the video in which assure what a strange time traveler showed up during the concert of the musical group “Parches” in 1982This is because the young woman who was in the audience would appear to be recording with a cell phone.

The theory began when the Tik Tok user named @eybrahamdtx published a video in which he assured that it was compiled from a documentary by the Spanish children’s entertainment group “Parchís” which in 1982 was presenting its most musical successes. and going on tour.

We recommend you read:

Therefore, something that remarkably caught the attention of users on social media was what would appear to be a “time traveler”, something that is hard for many people to believe. However, with the advent of the internet and streaming platforms, Internet users in recent months have shared important investigations in which with “Recorded Evidence From Different Angles” Seen Time Travelers or people who don’t particularly look from that era, be it because of their outfits, objects, or behavior.

However, these theories or “conspiracies” as they are currently called still remain a mystery to humanity. So it is not news that, when looking at a video of ages past, new revelations are discovered that perhaps could be true, but many remain unresolved and later enter the world of “plots.”

We recommend you read:

As was the case of the young woman who allegedly I travel in time in the concert of the group, “Parchís” because it seems that he is using a telephone and taking a photograph or video with a technological object that did not exist at that time.

The video posted on Tik Tok quickly became a viral video where so far it has a million views and within the comments you can read different points of view from users, such as: “It is a small camera, and it is going through the roll to take the photo”, “it is not a camera, it’s a sound recorder, I was there”, “My opinion is that it’s a camera and if I were a time traveler I should have another look”, among many more.