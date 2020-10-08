Republican stronghold, Texas still has a few democratic islands, such as the University of Prairie View. But the county installed in this district only one polling station – for 4,015 voters. In 2016, during the last presidential election, Prairie View students sometimes had to wait three hours before they could slip their ballot into the ballot box!

“It is a deprivation of the right to vote”

Researchers have even been able to show that in predominantly black neighborhoods, the waiting time to vote is 30% longer than elsewhere. Much to discourage “people who have to go to work or who have other obligations”, says Jayla Allen, who campaigns for the right to vote. Nathan Alexander, another activist, even thinks that “It’s a denial of the right to vote. It’s a legal way to do it, without telling people that they are prevented from voting.”

In the neighboring constituency, the Republican vote is majority. It also has only one polling station – but for only 1,638 voters … Nobody has the slightest problem to vote … even without a voter card. The license to carry a weapon, widely used here, serves as an identity document. It’s practical, admits this voter: “That’s two in one!”

“For students, it’s really harder to vote”

There is no such sesame for Prairie View students: they cannot use their student ID to vote. “Texas is one of the many states that made voting more difficult for students, minorities, the poor … Jayla Allen explains. So for students, it’s really harder to vote. And here in Texas, you can vote with your gun license, but not with your student ID … “

Excerpt from "Did not vote!", A report to see in "Complément d'inquête" on October 8, 2020.

