You might not know her name yet: Kamala Harris. It is she who will become vice-president of the United States in the event of Joe Biden’s victory in the next American presidential election. Kamala Harris, 55, is the choice of youth, energy, skill … and also glamor, like when she is filmed cooking with a TV star. Throughout her life, she has forged a path of pioneer.

On Wednesday, October 7, the California senator and former prosecutor will face the current vice-president of the United States, Mike Pence. A long-awaited duel, less than a month from the November 3 election.

Indian on her mother’s side, Jamaican on her father’s side, she was twice elected attorney general of California, becoming the first woman and the first black person to hold this position. She also became the first female senator from South Asia. Kamala Harris is a centrist, rather marked on the left on questions of civil rights, immigration or the environment. This does not prevent him from being criticized for his lack of progressivism and his severity as a prosecutor.

Many Democratic activists are also counting on Kamala Harris to take over from Joe Biden. If he is elected, he could only serve one term in the White House, especially because of his age. A scenario that could propel the vice-president into the Oval Office in just four years.