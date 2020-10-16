Heading to one of the two advance polls in his county in Georgia (United States), Monday, October 12, Alexis Henshaw expected to wait “an hour or two”. This professor of political science had planned, with her husband, chairs and a little water. The couple of voters, motivated to vote this week for the presidential election, could not imagine “surely not” wait nine hours before reaching the voting booth.

“I have lived in seven different states, I have voted twice here and several times in Georgia, and I have never seen this”, emphasizes with franceinfo Alexis Henshaw. Like her, many Americans waited hours (sometimes more than ten) before they could vote for their future president. An unprecedented affluence, linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. For fear of being contaminated on November 3, a record number of voters have chosen to vote in advance, in person or by mail, which is possible in 43 states and in Washington. More than twenty million Americans had already voted on Friday, according to the University of Florida Election Project (English page).

When they arrive near the polling station, “there were a few hundred people already in front of us”, relates Alexis Henshaw. “An elderly woman spent four or five hours in the queue, before someone came to tell her that there were machines to allow her to vote immediately.”

For most of the time, we had no food or water. Alexis Henshaw, American voter and professor of political science to franceinfo

After hours of waiting, Alexis Henshaw had no choice but to go get food for her diabetic husband. “After that, volunteers came to give people water and food”, she specifies.

This unprecedented participation, less than three weeks before the presidential election, does not in itself explain such an expectation. “Georgia has told counties to conduct further checks “, because “many people applied to vote by mail or received mail ballots”, notes Alexis Henshaw. “It created a lot of confusion and a lot of expectation”, while only one person was responsible for verifying the right of voters to vote in the polling station.

The interest in participating in this election was well known. The electoral commissions should have anticipated it, by having more machines and people available. Alexis Henshaw to franceinfo

In the United States, minorities are the first to be affected by these problems. “Political science research shows black American voters wait on average twice as long as white voters to vote across the country,” recalls Alexis Henshaw. “This is something that I was able to observe “, continues the teacher in political science. “A majority of the voters around us were black voters.”

One of the causes of the problem is the reduction in the number of polling stations. As the Washington post (article in English), more than 1,000 of them closed following a Supreme Court decision in 2013. Republican states, such as Georgia, Texas or Arizona, are particularly concerned, especially in neighborhoods where a majority of inhabitants are black, voters more democratic. Other changes, such as stricter rules on identification, make them even more vulnerable in their access to the vote.