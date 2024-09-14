Mexico City.- Despite the pause in relations declared by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the United States ambassador, Ken Salazar, congratulated the Mexicans on the commemoration of Independence.

Through a video posted on social media, the diplomat sent a message, he welcomed the fact that both nations share the same democratic values ​​and placed the hashtag #SomosFamilia.

“On behalf of President Biden and myself, Ambassador Ken Salazar, I congratulate all Mexicans, both here in Mexico and in the United States, Mexican Americans, on Mexico’s Independence Day,” he said. “A day that we celebrate, we celebrate independence, we celebrate sovereignty, we celebrate the democratic values ​​that unite us as two nations and families forever.”

With the Angel of Independence in the background, on a corner of Paseo de la Reforma, President Biden’s envoy launched three cheers: Long live Mexico! Long live the United States! Long live our people!

On August 27, at the height of various disagreements with the US government, President López Obrador placed the relationship with Washington at a point of maximum tension. He declared a pause in the relationship with the US Embassy in Mexico and with the State Department. He warned that the freeze will continue if they do not offer an apology after the “crude interventionist attitude” in which Salazar allegedly incurred, for speaking out against the judicial reform, now approved by the Permanent Constituent Assembly in Mexico. Tensions with the United States have worsened since the arrest, in US territory, of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López, to the controversy over the reform to subject judges, magistrates and ministers to election at the polls. López Obrador not only stopped receiving the ambassador at the National Palace, who had become a frequent visitor to the presidential offices. On this occasion, the federal president warned that no diplomat would be invited to the ceremony of the Grito de Independencia, on Sunday, September 15, nor to the Military Parade on Monday, September 16.