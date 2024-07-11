Colombia qualified for the final after winning a very close match against Uruguay by the minimum margin. James Rodríguez shone again by providing the assist for the goal and Lerma scored. However, one action overshadowed the Colombian celebration at the Bank of America Stadium.

At the end of the match, an argument broke out between the Colombian players and their Uruguayan counterparts, who attacked the Colombian stands that were in Charlotte supporting the Colombian national team.

The videos showing the fight

Videos recorded how the Uruguayan national team players attacked the Colombian fans who were celebrating at the time. Before that, they fought in the middle of the field against the Colombian players. However, amid the jubilation, the tricolor team focused on celebrating their passage to the final.

Among the players seen attacking Colombian fans is Gimenez, the number 2 of the Uruguayan national team who is seen throwing punches at fans in the Colombian stands.

Darwin Núñez also appears in the images that show how they went against the stands. The Uruguayan forward also throws punches at the fans. In the videos, it is also evident how a Colombian fan throws a punch directly to the face of the Uruguayan ’11’.

The explanations of the Uruguayan players

According to Jose Maria Gimenez, who was involved in the confrontation, it was caused by insults from Colombian fans towards the families of the Uruguayan players. However, the causes of the fight have not been confirmed.

For now, the action has generated controversy on social media and condemnation from Colombian fans. Now, a statement is expected from the authorities to clarify the situation that occurred in the stands.

According to Tito Pucetti and Samuel Vargas, in charge of DirecTV’s exclusive broadcast of the match, two injured women left on stretchers after the confrontation in the stands.