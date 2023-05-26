Video | Uruguay is even being tested by a historic drought: The capital’s drinking water is running out

The drought in Uruguay is the worst in 74 years.

25.5. 23:28

in South America In Uruguay, people are praying for rain, when the country is suffering from even the worst drought in history. According to the authorities, the drought is the worst in 74 years, Reuters reports.

US Embassy in Uruguay warned on May 18 that the country’s capital Montevideo is at risk of running out of drinking water within 18 days unless conditions change. The end of drinking water reserves is therefore only days away.

According to the news agency Reuters, the situation has been caused by low rainfall and high temperatures. The drought also extends elsewhere in the southern parts of South America.

According to the local state water company, the water level in the Paso Severino basin is at a historically low level, only around 10 percent of the normal level, reports Reuters. Almost half of Uruguay’s population gets their water from the basin.

The recent light rains have not saved the situation. 50 millimeters of rain should come every day until June, so that the water level in the basin starts to recover, Reuters reports.

The situation has resulted in the water company having to mix river water with the water supplied to people, resulting in unusually high levels of sodium and chloride.

People have no longer been able to trust what comes out of the tap, says a local merchant, according to Reuters. His business has boomed as people stock up on bottled water.

“I’m worried that our only response would be rain,” said one parent, according to Reuters.

She was picking up her child from a school in Montevideo, which had closed earlier than planned due to a lack of drinking water.

Population are not only worried but also angry. According to the president of the country’s workers’ union, in addition to low rainfall, the situation has been caused by the lack of state investments and poor management of water resources. In addition to human needs, water from the water reserves has been distributed to the needs of soybean cultivation, livestock farms and forestry.