Rigoberto Uran continues preparing to complete his last season as professional cyclists and has in mind to participate in the next edition of the Tour de France.

The veteran runner continues training with the same desire as when he started cycling. Europe, back in 2006, an adventure he embarked on in search of better returns.

Urán does not deviate from it and on his social networks he has remembered the passage of time. There are several photos and videos that he has posted in which part of his start on that continent is summarized.

Rigoberto Urán went to Europe very young. He signed with the team Tenax and it became known. That helped him to be hired by the Unibeta group that was part of the Pro Tour, as the highest category of cycling was called at that time, today WorldTour.

Urán was a figure, but at the same time he had several drawbacks. One of them the brutal fall in the Return to Germanyin which he had fractures in both arms, injuries that he overcame thanks to his desire to move forward.

The Colombian runner took a while to return to competitions and did so seven months later.

The accident was in August 2007 and he returned to racing in March 2008, when he was in the Return to Castilla y León in Spain, a hard stage that he remembered on his social networks.

