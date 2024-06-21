Juarez City.- The fatalities from the rollover recorded this afternoon on the Ahumada-Juárez highway rose to two.

Moments after the arrival of the injured at IMSS 66, hospital medical personnel reported the death of one of the injured identified as Daniel Ávila Espinoza, 32 years old.

In a video published on his social networks, without makeup, Roberto Oliva, real name of Brincos Dieras, lamented the death of Javier Cervantes, who was left lifeless on the road, and explained that the injured parties served as part of his safety team in Mexico.