Video unworthy of sport: athlete suffers a serious fall and the rest is indifferent

The Spaniard was knocked unconscious and had to be removed on a stretcher after an accident.
Screenshot
The Spaniard was left unconscious and had to be removed on a stretcher after an accident.
The affected person was unconscious and was taken away by ambulance. The winner ‘held him in the face’.
The final of the European Championship in the 60-meter hurdle on the indoor track, held in Istanbul, left a chilling image of the Spanish athlete Quique Llopis, who was removed on a stretcher after a very strong blow to the head. The Valencian athlete fell before crossing the finish line and hit his head on the ground, prompting doctors to attend to him for several dramatic minutes in which the arena remained silent until the professional from the Spanish delegation raised a thumbs up. signal that he was fine, and aroused the applause of the public in the stands. But It caused outrage that no competitor has come to assist him.
Video unworthy of sport
Llopis (22 years old) was removed from the property on a stretcher and immediately transferred to a hospital by ambulance, although conscious, according to the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation. Two and a half hours after the incident, the federation published a video in which the athlete explained that all the tests had gone well. Only then was a bath of relief generated in those who had seen the event.
Of course, later, the focus was placed elsewhere. Since once the test finished (with the victory of the Swiss Jason Joseph) and with the Spanish still lying on the ground, None of the finalists worried about Llopis’s state of health (even other athletes passed by the Spaniard without noticing his state).
Llopis’s “colleagues” in the competition received strong criticism on the different platforms. One of the first to pick up the glove was Joseph himself, the Basel-born hurdler, who apologized through his social media: “First things first. I’m sorry I didn’t check that you were okay. I was lost at the time. Totally blocked from what was around me. I hope you are well, I see you in the outdoor competitions”.
Final of the 60m hurdles in the European that has been held in Turkey. The Spanish Quique Llopis suffers a very serious fall at the last fence and is left lying on the ground.
None of the finalists care about him, the winner celebrates him a few centimeters away.
THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)
