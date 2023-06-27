In an unacceptable event, the violence took the fields again in Argentina, this time in futsal, with an unfortunate fact.

A player was injured with a knife, after a fan jumped onto the playing field and jumped on him.

what is known

“The commitment was disputed in the city of Río Grande, in Tierra del Fuego. At the moment in which the attacked player was recovering after the two injuries received, although they were not serious, the attacker, a 51-year-old man, was arrested as the person responsible for the attack,” commented the newspaper Olé.

And he added: “All this event occurred during a match between the teams of Campolter and Rosario, which was disputed in san martin club, of the great Fuegian city. The altercation began when two players, one from each team, started shoving and then spilled over into the crowd. At that moment, a fan named Jorge Britos pulled out a knife and stabbed Marcos Noroñha, a Campolter player. Minutes later, Britos was arrested by the police when he had the knife in his hand.”

The Actualidad TDF portal pointed out that the police took more than 50 testimonies from the people who witnessed the event.

The video

“The police labeled the incident as “injuries”, while the actions were carried out by the first police station of Río Grande. For his part, Noroñha was hospitalized and released after a few hours, since it was verified that the two injuries received in the abdominal area had not affected vital organs. And while he was hospitalized, he denounced his assailant for the attack he received,” Olé reads.

Britos is detained and incommunicado at the disposal of the Flagrancia Prosecutor’s Office, but the reports warn that he could be left free.

