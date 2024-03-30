When 1-1 between Bournemouth and Everton was sung, an unfortunate move by the blue cast plunges him deeper into the crisis in the Premier league, an unusual thing that the world of football talks about.

It was the 90th minute of the game and in a cross into the area in which none of the Bournemouth players came to head, but the misfortune of Seamus coleman gave the visitor the victory.

Unlucky

Everton, with the loss, went 12 games without winning and was close to relegation, in a game in which its current rival dominated in the final minutes in search of the winning goal.

“Since 1-0 Dominic Solanke header of his eighteenth goal of the season, up to 1-1 Betobenefiting from the lack of communication in a jump by goalkeeper Neto and defender Mempham on a ball that apparently posed no danger to their goal,” said the AFP agency.

And he added: “Then, Bournemouth, who have won three of their last four games, besieged Everton, who cleared every ball in their area until Coleman's own goal a few seconds after the 90th minute.”