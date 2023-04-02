The actor and comedian, Xavier Lopez Rodriguez known as “Chabelo”passed away on March 25 at the age of 88, leaving a feeling of emptiness due to the great legacy he left on Mexican television.

It is because sadness and tears were a feeling that could not be missing after the death of the emblematic character. This was shown by a man who cried when he found out in the death of Xavier Lopez, because he never missed any program “In family with Chabelo”.

The sensitive video was shared by Maria Fernanda Navadaughter of the man who was saddened after learning of the actor’s death.

In the recording you can see the man with a downcast attitude, while his family asks him to have strength and tells him that crying and being sad is not bad.

“It’s okay to feel sad, it’s okay to not be well and it’s okay to cry too”comments the family, while the saddened man points; “I saw him until the last Sunday, he even repeated it.”

As expected, the nostalgic scene moved thousands of Internet users who reacted with empathy and pointed out that only the older generations understand the value that Chabelo had for Mexico.

“Young people do not understand our feelings, but the death of Chabelo hurts”, “That ‘I saw him until the last Sunday’, I really felt it”, “It is worth being well and it is worth crying”, were some of the comments.