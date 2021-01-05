“As Secretary of State, I can say with certainty that President Trump did not win the state of Georgia.” On the American channel CBS, Monday, January 4, Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State of Georgia, returned to his telephone interview with Donald Trump, during which the latter tried to modify the result of the presidential election in his state . The elected Republican did not feel “intimidated” by this pressure from the tenant of the White House, who had assured during this call wanting “find 11,780 votes”.

Brad Raffensperger puts forward the idea that Donald Trump wanted to influence him to change his decisions. “But in a way, I don’t really make a decision, what I do is follow the law and follow the facts. The numbers are the numbers and the numbers that we released are factually correct.”, he tells CBS.

A few weeks after this presidential campaign, the inhabitants of Georgia are again expected in front of the polling stations on Tuesday for a double senatorial election. This election is crucial for the future composition of the Senate: if the two Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, defeat the outgoing Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Senate will come under the control of the Democrats. This will have a decisive impact on the first years in power of the new Democratic President Joe Biden. In a meeting in the state on Monday, Donald Trump wanted to remobilize his troops.

Democrats are trying to rob the White House. You can’t let them do it. Donald trump during a meeting in Georgia

“You can’t let them steal the Senate. You can’t let it.”, he added. The ballot promises to be close and the final results may not be known for several days.