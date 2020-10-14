They were there very early in the morning of Wednesday October 14, ready to express their voices. In 43 American states, it is already possible to vote for the next presidential election opposing Donald Trump to Joe Biden. This year, due to an unprecedented and uncertain campaign, linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, thehe citizens rushed to vote in order to be sure that their voice would be taken into account. It is also possible to deposit your ballot in electoral mailboxes located in the street and very secure.

US President Donald Trump believes that this electoral mailbox system is unreliable and encourages fraud. “It’s a scam. They say I don’t want a turnout but it has to be a fair election. Their ballots are going to go to waste and guess what: it will be mine.”, he assures. Some experts like Darrell West, an analyst at Brookings Institution, have done studies that show that “people who vote early and by mail are twice as likely to vote against Trump”.

