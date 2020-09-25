The remains of progressive Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg entered the United States Capitol on Friday, September 25. And Bryant Johnson chose to say goodbye to him in an original way.

The body of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg entered the United States Capitol on Friday, September 25. She became the second woman in history to receive these honors at the seat of Congress, in the presence of Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

Just a week after the death at 87 of this feminist and progressive icon, her coffin, draped in an American flag, arrived in the morning on the main square in front of the dome of the Capitol in Washington, whose flag was at half mast . But one man particularly stood out in the line of mourners. The personal coach of “RBG”, Bryant Johnson, has indeed chosen to pay tribute to him by performing a series of three quick push-ups, as shown in these images from the American channel NBC.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, Bryant Johnson, does push-ups in front of her casket as she lies in state in the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/W7zlGzck5f – NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2020

Bryant Johnson has gained notoriety in recent years by taking care of the health of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This former soldier even developed a “RBG training”, title of a book published in 2017 and whose issue The Late Show took over a few months later by filming this sequence with judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her emblematic coach.