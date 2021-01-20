Outgoing US President Donald Trump flew by helicopter on Wednesday, January 20. He thus leaves the White House after four years in office, a few hours before the swearing in of Joe Biden, who arrives in Washington posing as a unifier of a divided, worried, bruised country. “I will come back one way or another”Donald Trump said from the tarmac at Andrews military base (Maryland).

The presidential Marine One helicopter, carrying Donald and Melania Trump, flew shortly after 8:15 a.m. (2:15 p.m. KST) from the gardens of the White House. Speaking only a few words, the outgoing president referred to a mandate “fantastic four years”, representative “the honor of a lifetime”.

The outgoing president first went to Andrews Air Force Base for a farewell ceremony, before taking off one last time aboard Air Force One to join his Mar-a-Lago club, in Florida.