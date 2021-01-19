The capital of the United States, Washington, can only be explored on foot or by bike on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Wednesday January 20. The city has become an entrenched camp, almost cut off from the world. Fences, checkpoints on every street corner … For the residents still present, this is the price to pay for the events of early January: the invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. “We have never known that in our history (…) but our democracy has held firm, and we will attend the inauguration of our newly elected president“, philosopher a local resident. The National Mall, a gigantic avenue three kilometers long, has been completely prohibited from access, never seen before.

Nearly 20,000 soldiers form a rampart around the Capitol. The investiture of the president and his vice-president will take place in front of 2000 handpicked people. The American secret services are on high alert. “We’ve got shooting teams deployed across town“Says Larry Cosme, president of the union of federal police officers. No spectator will be able to attend the ceremony and the parade through the city which will follow. Everything will be broadcast on television and on social networks.

