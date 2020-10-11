A head of state disowned by part of his own family in public: this is a rare enough fact to be underlined. On trial with her family, especially over a question of inheritance, Mary Trump no longer hesitates to deliver her truth. She alerts the United States to the personality of her uncle Donald Trump, whom she considers dangerous for the country at a time when he is a candidate for re-election. “He is totally incapable of ruling this country and it is dangerous to let him do so.”

In her book, Mary Trump tells more about her uncle’s personality traits. Educated early on by his father to be a “killer”, he forges a hard character. Complex in particular by this anecdote often told at family meals where his brother would have spilled a dish of mash on his head, Donald Trump still manages to get upset about this even 60 years later. “He has not forgotten and he would do anything to avoid humiliation, even if it means constantly humiliating others”, confides his niece.