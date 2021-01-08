“We will never concede defeat.” Donald Trump hammered on Wednesday, January 6, in front of his supporters gathered in Washington, that he would not recognize the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. This was before the chaos caused by his supporters inside the Capitol. If he has changed his position on his transition from his administration to that of Joe Biden since these events, the process remains chaotic.

Asked by franceinfo, before the violence at the Capitol, Terry Sullivan was already judging the situation “unpublished”. For the director of the White House Transition Project, a group of independent experts on presidential transitions in the United States, everything had started well: the transition began, as is customary, in January of the election year. By April, officials shared information with campaign teams and “throughout the summer, things were going normally”, recalls the director of the White House Transition Project.

“Everything was going well until the president got involved. Once he lost, the process was brought to a halt.” Terry Sullivan, Director of the White House Transition Project to franceinfo

A stalled transition is a real risk for the United States. “The biggest concern is either a national terrorist attack or an international terrorist attack. We have seen these kinds of incidents in transitions before, especially with President Clinton who, for various reasons, did not handle the situation well. transition, which still makes us vulnerable “, says Terry Sullivan. The images of Trump supporters invading the Capitol are there to remind us.

The expert from the White House Transition Project believes that “the transition in terms of national security is going very badly”. Donald trump “dismissed the senior leaders, civilian officials of the Defense Department and replaced them with what can only be called cronies, people who have no national security experience, who have very little little experience of public life, and these actors were very reluctant to provide information “, he adds. After the events of the Capitol, the outgoing president changed his line of conduct and promised a “orderly transition”.