The Toyota Supra from the first F&Ffilm must be a car that covers the quarter mile in ten seconds and can lift its front wheels during a sprint. The real movie car couldn’t do either. Disappointingly, we don’t see this replica making a wheelie either, but perhaps it will one day be fast enough for a ten-second sprint. For now, the car must first be tested.

This Toyota Supra is from 1994 and has been converted by tuner Throtl. He is full of winks at the movie car. Just look at that hood; connoisseurs will see that it is the hood of the TRD version, just like O’Conner’s Supra had in the film. The roll cage is also painted yellow, just like the movie car. The guy who made the decals for the real movie car also made them for this car.

The body kit is clearly different though. The Supra now looks like a thoroughbred drag racer, but with minor adjustments (for example different tires) this car should also be able to set good lap times. It’s an all-rounder.

The engine of the Toyota Supra off F&F

Under the hood is a 2JZ engine and in the back are two bottles of NOS. The tuners don’t tell you how much horsepower the car is currently producing or how fast it is on the quarter mile. Check out below how our correspondent Rob Dahm can test drive the orange Toyota Supra.