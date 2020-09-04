It’s a summer like no other. After suffering an unprecedented crisis and seeing their lives turned upside down, for many French people, holidays are an opportunity to spend more time in the great outdoors with their relatives and friends and to rediscover France. It is in any case the choice of Camille, Laurent and their four children. Originally from Perpignan, they will find, on donkeys, the joys of the mountains near their home.

The end of certainties?

Morgane, with other participants, is going for the first time to spend a week in the forest with the bare minimum. Céline and Frédéric have chosen the rivers of the Allier. For everyone, it is the summer of sobriety, of nature and of questioning many of their certainties …

A report by Clémentine Arnaud and Frédéric Capron for Bonne Compagnie broadcast in “Special Envoy” on September 3, 2020.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.