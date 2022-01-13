For the sake of science we have purchased a Xbox Mini Fridge, grown-up reproduction of the console Xbox Series X from Microsoft. Was it really worth it?
Find out in our unboxing video + review.
From a meme that became a reality, the shaped fridge Xbox Series X produced by Ukonic it is one and a half times the size of the original console and has two LEDs: one in correspondence with the Xbox logo, one on the top of the fridge. It can accommodate up to 12 cans and some snacks. In Italy it is distributed solely by GameStop, and is available, by reservation, from the end of December 2021. The launch price is around € 100. The product data follows.
Xbox Mini Fridge, thermoelectric mini fridge
We present you the thermoelectric mini fridge inspired by Xbox Series X made by Ukonic! Iconic and elegant, the black tower holds up to 12 cans of your favorite beverage and features two convenient shelves on the door for your snacks. With LEDs and surfaces crafted in perfect Xbox Series X style, you can wow everyone with this one-of-a-kind piece. It includes both AC and DC cables and is equipped with a USB port on the front for charging.
XBOX & CHILL!
- Produced exclusively for Microsoft
- Connects to either the classic AC wall socket or the DC 12V jack of your car (cables included)
- 10L capacity, suitable both at home and in your car
- Contains up to 12 cans + 2 shelves to hold snacks. All shelves are removable
- Featuring LEDs on the top and Xbox logo with individual on / off switches
- 5V 2.1A USB port on the front, which can be used to recharge it
- Cools down to -20 ° C compared to the outside temperature
- Dimensions: External 462mm x 232mm x 232mm. Interior 337mm x 174mm x 175mm
#VIDEO #Unboxing #Xbox #Mini #Fridge
Leave a Reply