For the sake of science we have purchased a Xbox Mini Fridge, grown-up reproduction of the console Xbox Series X from Microsoft. Was it really worth it?

Find out in our unboxing video + review.

From a meme that became a reality, the shaped fridge Xbox Series X produced by Ukonic it is one and a half times the size of the original console and has two LEDs: one in correspondence with the Xbox logo, one on the top of the fridge. It can accommodate up to 12 cans and some snacks. In Italy it is distributed solely by GameStop, and is available, by reservation, from the end of December 2021. The launch price is around € 100. The product data follows.