The fastest unboxing video ever could only be the one dedicated to the set LEGO Ideas Of Sonic the Hedgehogmade to celebrate the mascot’s thirty years SAWa video that we release to coincide with the arrival in cinemas of SONIC THE FILM 2scheduled for April 7.
This first set dedicated to Green Hill Zone presents the mini-figure of the protagonist and some enemies, including Robotnikto be assembled with the classic bricks and even the 7 Emeralds of Chaos. Who knows it won’t soon become a line? We are ready to welcome the Marble Zone!
Pay homage to the classic video game Sonic the Hedgehog and recover the magic in style LEGO with this brick version of the famous game. Relive the best moments of the video game together with the characters of Sonic the Hedgehog in the famous scene with the loop of the death, the TV screens, the spring for the Super Sonic Jump and the Eggmobile. A fantastic LEGO set with collectible Sonic minifigures packed with details, a blast from the past for all retro gaming adults Build your Green Hill Zone with over 1000 bricks available, including Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug and Crabmeat characters. all easy to make. Take your moment of pleasure to celebrate this original LEGO Sonic set, an exciting and detailed brick replica to build. Collect all the gold rings, collect the 7 Chaos Emeralds and place them together on the stand, ready to become a display accessory for your home. The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone set, is a great gift idea for 90’s pop culture fans, a collectible model for adults.
Buy LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog: Green Hill Zone following this link at the discounted price of € 65.79. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing the game on Amazon through this box!
#VIDEO #Unboxing #LEGO #Sonic #Hedgehog
Leave a Reply