The fastest unboxing video ever could only be the one dedicated to the set LEGO Ideas Of Sonic the Hedgehogmade to celebrate the mascot’s thirty years SAWa video that we release to coincide with the arrival in cinemas of SONIC THE FILM 2scheduled for April 7.

This first set dedicated to Green Hill Zone presents the mini-figure of the protagonist and some enemies, including Robotnikto be assembled with the classic bricks and even the 7 Emeralds of Chaos. Who knows it won’t soon become a line? We are ready to welcome the Marble Zone!