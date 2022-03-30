Ukraine.- To the north of kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, a group of Ukrainians went out to demonstrate against the war started by the government of Russia in said nation; without caring about the bullets, the bombs and the smoke that surrounded them, the citizens of the European country continue to march against the warlike conflict.

The video where citizens of Ukraine are seen taking to the streets of the city was broadcast on social networks Slavutych demonstrating against the violent situation that the president has provoked Vladimir Putin in said European territory.

The recording shows how a group of citizens, who were completely unarmed only carrying Ukrainian flags, marched through the center of the city located north of kyiv.

The video corresponds to the mobilizations that took place last Saturday, March 26, where the citizens demanded the release of the mayor of Slavutych, Yuri Fomichev, who was held by Russian troops. On the afternoon of Monday, March 27, the official was released.

“The Russians opened fire in the air. They threw stun grenades into the crowd. But the residents did not disperse, on the contrary, more appeared,” said Oleksandr Pavlyuk, governor of the kyiv region in which the city of Slavutych is located.

After the peaceful demonstration, and the failure of the Russian military to break it up, it was agreed that the Russians would leave the city only if it was verified that no civilian had a firearm.

It was on February 24 of this year, when President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukrainian territory, which has lasted, so far, for more than a month.

What Putin believed would be a quick operation has already been going on for more than 30 days, since the Russian armed forces came up against the Ukrainian resistance, which has been supported by European countries and by United States.

“At first they wanted a blitzkrieg, 72 hours to control kyiv and a large part of Ukraine, and everything fell apart,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the president. Volodymyr Zelenskyduring an interview given in kyiv.