Sunday, July 30, 2023
Video: Ukrainian drones damage two buildings in Moscow without leaving fatalities

July 30, 2023
Video: Ukrainian drones damage two buildings in Moscow without leaving fatalities

Drones damage Moscow building

The event happened tonight. The mayor spoke.

A nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow damaged two office buildings, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Sunday, adding that no one was injured. “Ukrainian drones attacked tonight. The facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged. There are no victims or injuries,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram.

News in development…

