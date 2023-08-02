Thursday, August 3, 2023
Video | Two narrowly escaped a burning boat in the United States

August 2, 2023
in World Europe
Video | Two narrowly escaped a burning boat in the United States

The boat fire happened on Lake Superior in the state of Michigan.

Boating a couple rescued two people from a burning boat in Michigan, USA.

A video obtained by Reuters shows a boat engulfed in flames adrift in Traverse Bay in Lake Superior. Yläjärvi is one of the Great Lakes of North America. According to Reuters, the incident happened on Friday, July 21.

Two people aboard a burning boat jump into the water just before a small explosion occurs in the boat.

Those who came in a hurry Nathan and Rino Greenwood say they were boating in Traverse Bay and noticed another boat further away, from which black smoke rose into the air. The duo in the burning boat tried in vain to put out the fire, but eventually had to jump into the water.

The couple took the two who had jumped into the water to safety in their own boat. Later, the fire-fighting vessel went to extinguish the boat.

