Residents of Sao Lourenço do Bairro, in the heart of Portugal, experienced moments of shock this Sunday when two huge red wine tanks burst at a distillery, causing around 2.2 million liters of red wine to flood the streets of the town.

Videos of the incident are circulating on social media, which occurred due to the collapse of two tanks owned by the Levira distillery, which were transporting some 600,000 gallons of wine, which infiltrated the basement of a local home before being diverted to surrounding fields, according to Portuguese media reports.

One of the videos posted shows the red liquid flowing down a steep hill in São Lorenco de Bairro, where about 2,000 people live.

Initially, the event also generated great concern about the possible contamination of a nearby river as a result of this flooding, but local authorities took measures to prevent any additional damage to the environment.

The Anadia City Fire Department controlled the flood and diverted it away from the river, where it reached a nearby field, local media reported.

For its part, The distillery apologized for the incident. and assumed his responsibility.

“The causes of this incident are being investigated by the competent authorities. We are fully committed to covering the costs associated with the cleanup and repair of the damage, and we have teams ready to intervene immediately. Our priority is to resolve this situation as quickly as possible. possible,” reads a statement issued by the company.

