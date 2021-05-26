The national protocol regulating the examinations for the twelfth grade students in public and private schools that apply to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, which was adopted by the Ministry of Education and the National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, excluded two categories of students from attending the exams inside schools, namely students infected with the Coronavirus, and Students who are in contact with people infected with the virus.

This came within the national protocol that organizes the exams for the twelfth grade students, which are scheduled to be held in public schools and private schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education at the state level, specifically in next June, with the aim of ensuring the highest standards of health and safety for school students, administrative and educational staff, and support services staff.

The rules of the protocol stressed the need for all concerned groups, namely the twelfth grade students, the administrative staff, the educational staff and the support services, to adhere to “organizing, guarding, supplying and cleaning”, to present a negative PCR test result on the eighth of next June, and on the 13th of June 2021, provided that the period of the examination result does not exceed About four days.

The protocol specified a set of general controls, including the necessity to reach the school within a maximum of 30 minutes from the specified test time, and that entry will be opened 60 minutes before the exam time.

Parents of students and their companions are also prohibited from mixing with other students and their presence is limited to cars and transportation only, with the exception of people of determination, and they must conduct the required PCR examination, such as all groups concerned with the protocol, and adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.

The protocol stressed the need for students and all staff not to go to educational facilities when feeling any symptoms of infection with the virus or any respiratory symptoms.

All precautionary and preventive measures will be observed in the protocol rooms, such as physical spacing and wearing masks.

According to a protocol, students infected with the virus or those in contact with the infected are excluded from attending the tests, and another procedure will be followed to take them for the exam, and to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.

