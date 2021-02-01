The question may seem out of context, but it does not lose its validity: How do Panda bears when they are in front of the snow?

There is an answer, of course, that went viral thanks to a video spread on social networks by those responsible for the National Zoological Park (Washington, United States) on his Facebook page.

“Happy Snow Day to our giant pandas” is the title of the recording shared by this Smithsonian Institution park, in which you can see the funny images of pandas Tian tian (male) and Mei Xiang (female) discovering how fun snow can be.

One of the giant pandas slides through the snow. Photo: Facebook @nationalzoo

According to the zoo, the video was recorded on Sunday, January 31 with the greatest possible discretion to maintain the spontaneity of the animals. And of course, the few inches thick of snow accumulated in Washington were enough for the panda family to show their desire to have fun.

Tian Tian was seen doing games for much of the morning, while the couple’s mother and calf quickly retired to their shelter after some games and walks in the white cloak.

The video was recorded at the National Zoo in Washington, United States. Photo: Facebook @nationalzoo

ANDl Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (official name of the center and the owner entity) has been breeding panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) since 1972, as part of a international program of study and breeding in captivity of this endangered species, in close collaboration with Chinese experts and authorities.

Conservation of the species

The Smithsonian Institution signed in November of last year a renewal of the agreement with the China Wildlife and Conservation Association extending until December 7, 2023 the custody at the Washington Zoo of Mei Xiang (now 22 years old), Tian Tian (23) and the baby Xiao Qi Ji (born at the zoo on August 21).

The three specimens from the zoo will be transferred to China at the end of 2023. Photo: Facebook @nationalzoo

If there are no changes to the current agreement, all three copies will be transferred to their home country by the end of 2023. The panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) was included in the “endangered” species section of the Red List of Species in the 1980s due to the alarming decline of its populations in the natural environment.

The panda bear changed its category from “endangered” to “vulnerable”. Photo: Facebook @nationalzoo

Captive breeding and protection programs achieved notable successes and in 2016 the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced the category change from “endangered” to “vulnerable” due to the 17% population increase in the decade before 2014, when a census revealed that there were 1,864 pandas in the wild in China. Currently it is estimated that there are 2,000 giant pandas living in their natural environment, all of them in southwest China.

With information from La Vanguardia