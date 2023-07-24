Two thousand hours has been wiped out in a few minutes. Two electric Lancia Delta Evo rally cars from Special One Racing burned out completely last Friday. Sébastien Loeb’s car was charging for the fourth round of the World Rallycross Championship at the time. The fire spread to the other rally car and truck. You can see the images below.

The FIA ​​and the racing team have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. It showed that no one was working on the cars when the fire started. In addition to the two cars, the fire also burned down many other belongings of the team. Unfortunately, Special One Racing can no longer participate in the last four rounds of the championship.

Driver Sébastien Loeb emphasizes how important it is that no one was injured in the fire. He also thinks of the staff who worked on the cars: “My thoughts go out to all the men and women who have worked or are working on this project with determination and passion and have seen everything go up in smoke in a matter of moments.”

Two electric Lancia Delta Evos burn out completely