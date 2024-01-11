Two people died and nine others were injured in a fire “caused” in a nightclub in the Amazonian city of El Coca, the National Police reported this Thursday.

The fire, which occurred on Wednesday night, was “caused by unidentified people” and affected eleven nearby premises, the Police said.

A Police source told EFE that they received the alert at 10:15 pm local time, 45 minutes after the curfew established this week came into effect.

🇪🇨 ECUADOR – El Coca, subjects shot and set fire to a nightclub that ended in several burned premises in the sector known as Malecón Chiquito, the death of 2 people and 9 injured was confirmed pic.twitter.com/1uIFNH1ETr — (@MundoLibre43) January 11, 2024

According to the Police, “as a result of this terrorist attack there are nine people injured and two dead.”

The authorities activated the so-called “silver code” to protect the hospital where the injured were taken. The police are investigating what happened and have begun the search for those responsible for the terrorist attack.

The fire in the nightclub occurs at a time when Various attacks have been recorded in various parts of the country, which increased after the state of emergency decreed last Monday by President Daniel Noboa in the midst of riots in six prisons and the escape of inmates, two of them highly dangerous.

The next day the president decreed the existence of an “internal armed conflict” and ordered the Armed Forces to carry out military actions “under international humanitarian law and respecting human rights.”

The Government has identified a total of 22 criminal groups “such as terrorist organizations and belligerent non-state actors”.

Among them are “Águilas, ÁguilasKiller, Ak47, Caballeros Oscuros, ChoneKiller, Choneros, Covicheros, Cuartel de las Feas, Cubanos, Fatales, Gánster, Kater Piler, Lagartos, Latin Kings, Lobos, Los p.27, Los Tiburones, Mafia 18 , Mafia Trébol, Patrones, R7, Tiguerones”.

